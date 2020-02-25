Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Action should be taken against those giving provoking speeches, says Gambhir

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: What’s happening?

A head constable was among five people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over CAA in northeast Delhi last night. The death toll has now increased to seven.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that they are monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah will be meeting Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other political leaders to discuss the situation.

Additional forces have been sent into sensitive areas of northeast Delhi.

All this is happening at a time when US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in the national capital on a two-day visit.