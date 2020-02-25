Live now
Feb 25, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Action should be taken against those giving provoking speeches, says Gambhir
Live updates of the tense situation in Delhi after violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
Death toll in the northeast Delhi due to the violence over CAA has climbed to seven. Fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported in Maujpur and Brahmpuri areas today morning.As many as 35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in northeast Delhi. Local police from different districts of Delhi have also been called in. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Death toll climbs to 7
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the violence in Delhi over CAA and urged the Centre to take steps to bring the situation under control.
In this tweet from ANI: Images of Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpura, where violence and arson were reported yesterday. Section 144 has been imposed there.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to ANI on Kapil Mishra's speech: No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, belonging to any party, if he has given any provoking speech then strict action should be taken against him.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Poet, lyricist and former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Javed Akhtar has tweeted: “the level of violence is being increased in Delhi . All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed . An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for “ the final solution “. (sic)”
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | JUST IN: News agency ANI is reporting of stone pelting in Kabir Nagar area near Maujpur metro station.
In this tweet from ANI: Images of fire at some shops which has not been doused so far, after the tyre market in Gokulpuri area was set ablaze yesterday.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Update on the functioning of Delhi Metro: Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations remain closed. Trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | CM Kejriwal: In the meeting, MLAs of the (Delhi’s) border areas have said that people are coming from outside. There is a need to seal the borders (of Delhi) and do preventive arrests.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported in Maujpur and Brahmpuri areas today morning.
A head constable was among five people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over CAA in northeast Delhi last night. The death toll has now increased to seven.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that they are monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah will be meeting Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other political leaders to discuss the situation.
Additional forces have been sent into sensitive areas of northeast Delhi.
All this is happening at a time when US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in the national capital on a two-day visit.