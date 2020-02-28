Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Section 144 to be relaxed for 10 hours today in riot-affected areas

At least 34 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control on February 23.

The Delhi Police has transferred the probe to the riots to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said. The SITs will be headed by deputy commissioners of police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.