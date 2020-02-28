App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 28, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Section 144 to be relaxed for 10 hours today in riot-affected areas

Live updates of developments from north-east Delhi which has seen violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

At least 34 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control on February 23.

The Delhi Police has transferred the probe to the riots to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said. The SITs will be headed by deputy commissioners of police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.
Read More
Read Less

highlights

  • February 28, 2020 09:19 AM IST

    Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours tomorrow in view of improvement in ground situation, said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

  • February 28, 2020 08:39 AM IST

    Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension.

  • February 28, 2020 08:36 AM IST
  • February 28, 2020 08:35 AM IST

    Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Delhi Police has issued an appeal requesting people, including media persons, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi. The identity of the witnesses will be kept secret, they said.

  • February 28, 2020 08:32 AM IST

    Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Brothers killed on way to meet family in riot-hit Gokalpuri, bodies fished out of drain

    Aamir (25) and Hashim (16) set out from Ghaziabad on February 26 to meet their family in the violence-hit Gokalpuri. The next day, their family rushed to GTB hospital and identified the bodies that had been pulled out of a drain. (PTI)

  • February 28, 2020 08:28 AM IST

    Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | The Delhi Police has transferred the northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials told news agency PTI. The SITs will be headed by deputy commissioners of police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.

  • February 28, 2020 08:27 AM IST

    At least 34 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those opposing it spiralled out of control on February 23.

  • February 28, 2020 08:26 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the violence in north-east Delhi over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.