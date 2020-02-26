Delhi violence: Kin of police constable killed in clashes demand martyr status

The family members of Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was the first victim claimed by the recent spate of violence in Delhi over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), have blocked the road that leads to his village in Rajasthan.

According to an India Today report, the family members are engaging in sit-in protests near Sadinsar village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, and have refused to vacate the path, or have his body be cremated until the authorities give in to their demand for a ‘martyr status’ for the slain policeman.

The report noted that senior police officers and district administration officials have been trying to pacify them and get the road vacated.

Ratan Lal, 42, is a native of Rajasthan, and was attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, when he was deployed in Chand Bagh area to control violent mobs. According to the autopsy report, he died of bullet injuries that he sustained on February 24 while on duty.

The deceased constable had joined Delhi Police back in 1998 and is survived by his mother, wife, and three children.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik have already paid their tributes to him at the wreath-laying ceremony held in Shaheed Smarak Sthal, New Police Lines, on February 26.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was faced with protests near the policeman’s Delhi residence, where he had arrived on February 25 to give his condolences to the grieving family.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) filed a petition seeking compensation for Ratan Lal’s family.