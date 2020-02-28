Delhi violence | IB official died of multiple stab wounds: Autopsy report

The autopsy report of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee, whose body was found in a drain in north-east Delhi’s Chand Bagh, has revealed that he died due to multiple stab injuries. The doctors who conducted his post-mortem have confirmed that the 26-year-old was brutally stabbed.

A Hindustan Times report quoting IANS states that Ankit Sharma’s body has “multiple abrasions... deep cuts... by sharp edge objects”.

He was cremated on February 27 in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, which is his native village. Sharma, who was employed with the IB, had stepped out of his Chand Bagh home on February 25 – the night that saw maximum violence – to gauge the situation in his locality.

When he did not return on time, his family began searching for him. Eventually, they learnt on February 26 that his body has been found dumped inside an open drain in the vicinity.

The deceased youth’s brother claimed that a mob had dragged Sharma inside a building that is owned by Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain. Other locals also claimed that Hussain had incited mobs in the area. An FIR was registered against Hussain by the IB official’s family later.

On the other hand, petrol bomb bottles, acid, and stones have been found on Hussain’s rooftop, which he claimed were left behind by a mob that had barged into his residence.

The media had started questioning Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, seeking his response to the accusations.

To this, he had replied on February 27 that if any AAP member is found guilty of inciting violence, they should be awarded "double punishment".

Meanwhile, Hussain, who was suspended from AAP shortly after the FIR was lodged against him, is reportedly on the run.