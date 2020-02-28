App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence: HC seeks Centre, state govt's reply on plea seeking probe under UAPA

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought reply of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking probe under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to find out those behind the violence in northeast Delhi.

The court posted the matter for hearing on April 30.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Centre #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #UAPA

