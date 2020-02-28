Delhi violence: HC seeks Centre, state govt's reply on plea seeking probe under UAPA

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea.
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought reply of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking probe under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to find out those behind the violence in northeast Delhi.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea.The court posted the matter for hearing on April 30.
