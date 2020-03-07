App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence gunman Shahrukh Pathan sent to three more days' police custody

The four-day police custody of Pathan ended on March 7 following which he was sent again to the police's custody for three more days, the officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shahrukh Pathan, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at an unarmed policeman during the communal riots in northeast Delhi went viral on social media, was sent to three more days' police custody on Saturday, officials said. Pathan, 23, was arrested on March 3 from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

The four-day police custody of Pathan ended on March 7 following which he was sent again to the police's custody for three more days, the officials said.

On March 6, the pistol that he pointed at a police official during the communal violence was recovered from his house.

After opening fire, he kept the pistol at home and fled from the city in a car, police said.

In a viral video, Pathan, a resident of northeast Delhi's Ghonda, could be seen pointing his pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

Police said that after seeing himself on news channels following the incident, Pathan changed his clothes and fled to Punjab. He then moved to Bareilly in UP before hiding at a friend's house in Shamli in the state.

The good quality semi-automatic pistol used by Pathan was bought from Munger in Bihar, according to police.

A college dropout, Pathan was interested in body building and modelling. He used to make TikTok videos. He owns a shop and a socks manufacturing factory in Ghonda.

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #Delhi #India

