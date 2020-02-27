Delhi violence | FIRs sought against Swara Bhaskar, Harsh Mander & AAP MLA: Report

In a plea by activist Harsh Mander, which is being heard by the Delhi High Court, an impleadment application has been filed by advocate Sanjiv Kumar on February 27, legal news portal Bar & Bench reported. He has sought the registration of first information reports (FIRs) against Mander, actor Swara Bhaskar, RJ Sayema and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for their stand against the recently amended Citizenship Act.

The court has been hearing Mander's petition in connection with the riots in parts of north east Delhi where around 34 people have been killed so far.

Additionally, Kumar has also sought that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be directed to probe the Delhi violence.

Later during the day as the matter was being heard, the Delhi High Court made the Centre a party in the case. Meanwhile, Delhi Police told the court that they have decided not to file an FIR for hate speech at this point as the same would not help restore peace and normalcy in the national capital.

This comes after the court had on February 27 asked the police to take a decision on filing FIRs against people for inflammatory speeches. Following this, the matter was adjourned with the next hearing scheduled for April 13.