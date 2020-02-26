App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Violence: Delhi Police shares contact numbers of personnel at city hospitals

Sub-Inspector Yogender Singh can be reached at 7982756328 for details of victims in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and Maulana Azad Hospital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi police has shared contact numbers of police personnel who are at various hospitals for those desirous of seeking information on victims admitted following communal violence in the northeast part of the national capital. At Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Sub-Inspector Gajender Singh can be contacted on 9818120026 for details.

Sub-Inspector Yogender Singh can be reached at 7982756328 for details of victims in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and Maulana Azad Hospital.

Close

Sub-Inspector Devender Singh is stationed at RML Hospital and can be contacted at 9818313342 to seek information.

related news

Assistant Sub-Inspector Narender Rana can be reached on 9868738042 for those admitted at Al-Hind Hospital.

The death toll in the communal violence that took place in northeast Delhi has risen to 20.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.