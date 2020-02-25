App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to seven

A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official on Tuesday.

A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including Lal, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has increased to seven on Tuesday.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:49 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Northeast violence #Ratan lal

