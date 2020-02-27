Delhi Violence: BJP says Congress demanding Amit Shah's resignation 'laughable'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has called the Congress’ demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the violence in northeast Delhi “laughable”, saying that the violence was contained to a particular area due to prompt action taken by Shah, The Times of India has reported.

The minister further said that Congress has a habit of politicising serious and sensitive issues instead of contributing to the peace efforts.

"Violence is ending. An investigation is on to find out the truth and identify culprits... At such a time, attacking government and politicising violence is dirty politics," said Javadekar, adding that it also demoralises police.

Holding the Centre and the Delhi government responsible for the violence, Congress President Sonia Gandhi called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah on February 26.

"The conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls and BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred," she said.

Asked about Congress chief’s demand, Javadekar said Congress’s claims of neglect were far from the truth as violence was contained to a particular area due to prompt action taken by Shah, who was continuously monitoring the situation with security measures ensuring that arson did not spread to other parts of the national capital.

At least 30 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

Mentioning the Congress’ stand in the 1984 riots, the minister said that unlike the massacre of over 3,000 Sikhs, which was fanned by Congress leaders as violence continued for three days, Shah is monitoring the situation.

Talking about the decades-old riot, he alleged Congress has much to answer.

Those whose hands are drenched with blood in the massacre of Sikhs are talking of success or failure in stopping violence in Delhi, Javadekar was quoted as saying.

Javadekar also held an all-party meeting concerning the violence in Delhi that was attended by Congress members as well, he said.

