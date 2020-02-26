App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence 'chilling reminder' of 2002 Gujarat riots: Sitaram Yechury

In a joint press conference with CPI general secretary D Raja, Yechury claimed that it is clear that the violence in Delhi has the sanction of police and that of the "powers that govern them".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said the violence in Delhi is a "chilling reminder" of the 2002 Gujarat riots and the only way to restore peace and normalcy in the capital is by calling in the Army.

In a joint press conference with CPI general secretary D Raja, Yechury claimed that it is clear that the violence in Delhi has the sanction of police and that of the "powers that govern them".

"Violence in Delhi is a chilling reminder of the communal genocide in Gujarat in 2002 when the current prime minister was the state chief minister," said Yechury.

Close

Both Raja and Yechury questioned the role of Home Minister Amit Shah in dealing with the violence and blamed him for not being able to contain the situation.

related news

"If NSA is supposed to be in charge of Delhi Police, then what is the role of Home Minister? Has the government conceded that Home Minister Amit Shah is incapable of handling Delhi violence," they asked.

They said there is nothing spontaneous about the violence that claimed at least 20 lives and left hundreds injured and accused BJP leader Kapil Mishra of instigating it.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has sought to evade the nature of the planned violence by calling it spontaneous. The only way confidence can be restored among the people and strict action taken against miscreants is to call in the army to aid the civilian authority," said Yechury.

The Left leaders also said that they will visit the violence-hit areas along with other political parties soon.

"It is important that people see that there are political parties and civil society groups with them. We will go there soon," said Raja as he accused the police of remaining "silent spectators" while the "RSS-BJP goons" went on killing, arson and threat spree.

"We hold none other than the Union Home Minister Amit Shah solely responsible for unprecedented violence in the national capital and the complacency on the part of Delhi Police. The situation demands that the Supreme Court must act suo motu, order a thorough probe and consider deployment of Army.

"Adequate compensation should be provided to the kin of the dead and those injured by the Centre and the state government," Raja said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Sitaram Yechury

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.