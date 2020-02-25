Delhi violence: CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams in north-east Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams in the northeast parts of New Delhi due to violence in the area, news agency ANI has reported. The exams were to be held on February 26.

"On the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staffs and parents, the Board has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in the northeast part of Delhi," the CBSE said in a statement.

Earlier, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that private and government schools in violence-affected northeast Delhi will continue to be closed on February 26.

"In violence-affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia had tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had said that the safety of children cannot be put at risk and had asked the CBSE to decide at the earliest on the rescheduling of February 26 board exam at one of the centres in the north-east Delhi.

Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11.

(With inputs from PTI)