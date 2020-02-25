App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi violence: CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams in north-east Delhi

Earlier, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that private and government schools in violence affected North East Delhi will continue to be closed on February 26

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams in the northeast parts of New Delhi due to violence in the area, news agency ANI has reported. The exams were to be held on February 26.

"On the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staffs and parents, the Board has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in the northeast part of Delhi," the CBSE said in a statement.

Earlier, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that private and government schools in violence-affected northeast Delhi will continue to be closed on February 26.

Close

"In violence-affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia had tweeted.

related news

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had said that the safety of children cannot be put at risk and had asked the CBSE to decide at the earliest on the rescheduling of February 26 board exam at one of the centres in the north-east Delhi.

Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.