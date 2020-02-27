Delhi violence | AAP suspends Tahir Hussain from primary membership of party: Report

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Feb 26, 2020 (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain hours after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him allegedly being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, CNN News18 has reported.

According to the news channel, Hussain was suspended from the primary membership of the party by AAP.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, had said that no rioter, irrespective of the party, should be spared. "If anyone from AAP is found guilty, double punishment should be given," Kejriwal had said.

The family of Sharma, who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has accused Tahir Hussain of being behind the killing.

To a query about the allegation, a visibly agitated Kejriwal said, "Why are you asking for remarks?... Is this how we will run our criminal justice system? Whoever has incited violence, there should be strictest action. No one, be it they belong to BJP, AAP and Congress, should be spared."

The communal violence that started with stone pelting between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in the Jaffrabad area on February 23 afternoon, has so far claimed 38 lives and left over 200 injured.