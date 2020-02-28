App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained

Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said forensic science laboratory teams have been called in and the crime scenes are being revisited.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total of 123 FIRs were registered and 630 people were either arrested or detained so far in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence, the Delhi Police spokesperson said on Friday.

The death toll in Delhi's communal violence has gone up to 42.

More than 250 people have been injured in the communal clashes. The areas mainly affected include Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

