Delhi Violence: 106 arrested, 18 FIRs registered, says police

Over 100 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi violence, and 18 FIRs have been registered in the matter, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told media persons on February 26.

"No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from northeast Delhi have reduced," Randhawa said.

The Delhi Police also released two helpline numbers – 011-22829334, 22829335 – for people to reach out during distress.

At least 23 people have lost their lives in the violence that rocked parts of the national capital in the last two days. Over 180 have been injured and are undergoing treatment.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took stock of the situation in violence-hit parts of north east Delhi today. He interacted with the locals and assured them that peace will be restored in the area in no time.

Besides, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also visited the violence-affected areas in Seelampur distict, after the Delhi High Court directed them to take up confidence building measures.

