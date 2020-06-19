App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi: Upcoming hospital in Burari to have 450 COVID beds, 1/3rd with oxygen supply

Every third bed installed in the hospital will have oxygen supply for coronavirus patients, the chief minister said.

PTI

Delhi government's upcoming hospital in Burari will have 450 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Kejriwal visited the 700-bed hospital along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and took stock of the preparations there.

"Delhi government's world class hospital of 700 beds is being constructed in Burari. We are starting with 450 beds presently for treatment of coronavirus. I inspected the hospital along with Manish ji today," he said in a tweet.

"Almost all the preparations for COVID treatment have been done here. There will be 450 beds in this hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients, and every third bed will have oxygen supply attached to it," he told reporters after the visit.

Nearly 125 beds in the hospitals already have oxygen supply, and 125 beds will be provided oxygen through oxygen cylinders.

"I think this facility will be another great step in our bid to install more beds to treat more coronavirus patients in the city," he said.

Kejriwal said his Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain was being treated as per the doctors' advice.

Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18 and was admitted to a Delhi government hospital.

"Unfortunately, it was found out in his CT Scan today that his lung infection and pneumonia have increased. He was feeling very tired and giddy since the morning. All treatment and shifting to another hospital will be done on doctors' advice," the chief minister said.

Jain who held the charge of the health department was shifted to Max hospital in Saket later during the day.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 10:01 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Manish Sisodia

