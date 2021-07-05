MARKET NEWS

Delhi Unlock | Crowd surges, government orders closure Lajpat Nagar market over violation of COVID protocols

On June 29, the administration had shut down the Laxmi Nagar main market and five in the neighbourhood for violating Covid norms.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
People shop at a crowded wholesale vegetable market after authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, following a drop in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 23, 2021. (Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

People shop at a crowded wholesale vegetable market after authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, following a drop in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 23, 2021. (Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of all shops in Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market and the Rui Mandi in Central Delhi's Sadar Bazar wholesale market over violation of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hindustan Times reported that two separate orders on July 1, issued by the district administrations of Southeast and Central Delhi, had directed the markets to close.

The order to close the Lajpat Nagar Market was issued by additional district magistrate (Southeast) PK Tripathi.

"An inspection was carried out by the undersigned in Central Market, Lajpat Nagar II, along with Praveer Kumar Singh, SDM (Sarita Vihar) and other members of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) enforcement teams deployed in the area, wherein gross violation of CAB (social distancing within the shops as well as overall market place, vendors selling edibles without using adequate precautions, etc.) was observed," Tripathi was quoted as saying by the publication.

The district administration asked the Lajpat Nagar Market Traders Association to ensure compliance to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour within a day.

On June 29, the East District administration in Delhi has ordered shut the Laxmi Nagar main market and five in the neighbourhood till July 5 over violation of COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #India
first published: Jul 5, 2021 12:36 pm

