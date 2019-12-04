Delhi University teachers gherao VC office against guest teachers' appointment on permanent posts

Teachers of the Delhi University gheraoed the office of the vice-chancellor to protest against a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers on permanent posts and demanded its withdrawal, on December 4.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) had called a strike and urged teachers to boycott all official duties. The decision to go on strike was made on the basis of August 28 varsity circular which mandates that only appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session.

The DUTA also wrote letters to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the HRD Ministry on December 3 to intervene immediately to end the crisis which has emerged due to a letter issued by the university.

Earlier, the DUTA was reportedly said, "Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents are urged to tender resignations and relieve themselves from all duties related to the conduct of the examinations. Similarly, CEC coordinators/incharges should tender their resignations."

The association urged the teachers to stay away from invigilation, evaluation and any other official duties. However, it requested colleagues not to stop students from taking exams.