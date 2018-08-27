Delhi University PG courses to comply with Choice-Based Credit System

Moneycontrol News

The Standing Committee for Academic Affairs has approved the Delhi University’s decision to revise a few of its postgraduate (PG) courses to comply with a Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS).

Through the CBCS system, a grade based system would be implemented.

As per a report by The Times of India, a meeting was recently held that approved the revision of MBA and MCom courses. The revision will be taken up at the next Academic Council (AC) meeting.

The process to make the decision was delayed and this allowed the faculty members to adopt a new format. A member of the committee said that the matter should have ideally been decided last year so that the new syllabus could be implemented this year. That would have allowed the faculties a year to understand the system and make any relevant changes before the first CBCS PG batch.

The current academic year has the first batch of students studying under the CBCS programme and this puts forth the need for the student's subsequent PG studies to be in the same format. The current PG programme evaluates the student semester-wise on the basis of the marks obtained.

The decision to implement the new system is yet to come into effecty, but it has been taken to the AC for approval. In case the courses pass through the AC meetings, there might be a chance that the new syllabus could be taught this year itself. The classes for PG students have not started yet but the approvals need to be completed before the end of the month.

Realising it to be a good time to make revisions, the teachers at DU have conducted similar exercises for UG courses. BSc courses in mathematics, Statistics, and Physics are said to be waiting for revision approval.