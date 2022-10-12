Delhi University likely to open mid-entry window for UG programmes in November

Representative Image

The Delhi University is likely to open a mid-entry window in November for candidates who failed to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes within the stipulated time, an official said here.

As per a schedule issued by the university, the mid-entry window will open during the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) from November 5 to 7.

The university began the admission process for undergraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic year last month. The admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The last day for the submission of the CSAS application form and selection of programmes and filling of preferences is Wednesday.

A candidate who makes a mid-entry will be considered for allocation only after all the candidates who had applied earlier and have merit scores higher than the lowest declared score have been given allocated, the official informed. "A candidate who applies to CSAS-2022 mid-way will not hold any right to claim the seats allocated to candidates who had applied to CSAS-2022 during the initial application phase," the official said.

"Allocation of seats to such candidates may be considered for subsequent rounds, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other CSAS-2022 rules," the official added. It will be mandatory for the mid-entrant to take admission to the seat allocated to him.

There will be no option of 'upgrade' for the candidate who has applied for mid-entry. "The person cannot opt for upgradation of their seat," the official informed. "The seat allocated in a particular allocation round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent allocation round. Mid-Entry will only be considered after successful remittance of the mid-entry fee," the official said.

The mid-entry will not be allowed for performance-based programmes (BA(Hons) Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports), and ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota.