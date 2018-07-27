Delhi University fails to accomplish 'reservation policy' set by UGC

According to the reports presented by the Parliamentary Committee of Higher education, Delhi University (DU) colleges fail to recruit the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates for the faculty position.

The DU is constantly failing to accomplish the ‘reservation policy’ for recruiting candidates for over two decades. In its annual report, the committee on welfare of SC and ST expressed its concern over vacant seats for SC an ST in DU in spite of having deserving candidates to fill up the posts.

The DU in its fixed response for not filling the vacant seats said, “due to non-availability of suitable candidates”

Disapproving the platitude response of DU, the committee said, "Presently there is no dearth of talented and suitable SC/ST candidates, particularly in Delhi, who have qualified UGC-NET exam," as per a report in The Times of India.

It has been observed that the deserving SC/ST candidates teaching at DU are often tagged ineligible during the recruitment for permanent positions.

As on April 2015, University Grant Commission (UGC) had sanctioned a total of 264 posts. There are only one St and seven SC teachers in DU.