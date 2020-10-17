Delhi University admissions 2020: Second cut-off list released; here's how to check it

This year, a total of 5,63,351 students have registered for the UG courses on the website of the university.

The Delhi University on October 17 released the second cut-off list for admissions to its colleges. Aspiring students and candidates can check the list on the official website du.ac.in.

The cut-off for admissions to Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) was 99 percent for Statistics, Economics, History and 99.75 percent for Political Science and Psychology, reports News18.

DU releases first cut-off list for undergraduate courses, LSR at 100 percent.

While, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has kept 99 percent as cut-off for admission in Economic Honours and 98.50 percent for B.Com Honours. In Ramjas College, the cut-off for Economics is 98.25 percent, for English it's 97.25 percent and for Political Science at 98.75 percent.

Similarly, Miranda House has set the cut-off at 98.50 percent for Economics, 98.75 percent for English and 98.50 percent for History. For political science, the college has closed admissions.

Another renowned college, Hindu College, has the cut-off for Economics at 98.75 percent, Statistics at 98.75 percent and Mathematics at 98.75 percent. Admissions for English, Hindi and Political Science subjects have been closed.

Gargi College has closed admissions in Applied Psychology, Economics, Hindi, Philosophy and Sanskrit.

How to check DU Admission Second Cut-off list:

1) Check the DU second cut-off marks.2) Check the aggregate marks in the 12th Board examination.3) Log in to DU admissions portal and generate the form.4) Select the preferred course and college.5) Visit the college for document verification. All documents, related to 10th and 12th mark sheet along with original or provisional passing certificate will be verified.

6) Pay the admission fee to confirm the seat.

The DU second cut-off list 2020 is prepared as per the ‘best of four’ formulae. The selection of the prospective candidate is done on the basis of aggregate marks scored in the best four subjects of the Class 12th Board exam.