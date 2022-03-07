English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi transport minister flags 100 low-floor CNG buses, prototype e-bus

    Kailash Gahlot said that these buses are modern and environment friendly, and will help reduce pollution in the city.

    PTI
    March 07, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image : ANI)

    Representative Image (Image : ANI)

    Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and a prototype electric bus from the Indraprastha depot here. Gahlot said that these buses are modern and environment friendly, and will help reduce pollution in the city.

    These buses, which have been introduced under the cluster scheme of the Delhi government, are also equipped with modern facilities like panic buttons and GPS, and are disabled-friendly. With their induction, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 7,000.

    In January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and one prototype electric bus from the Rajghat depot. Gahlot had then said that the government is making efforts to bring 300 electric buses by April.
    PTI
    Tags: #CNG #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi transport #India
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 12:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.