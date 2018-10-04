Delhi Transport department delegation likely to visit China, Hong Kong to study e-bus operation

A delegation of senior officials headed by Delhi government's Transport minister Kailash Gahlot is likely to visit China and Hong Kong later this month to understand the operation of e-buses there.

The plan for the visit was discussed in a meeting of the Transport department on Thursday, a senior official of the department said.

"There is plan for it. Let us see if it comes about in the coming days," the officer said.

The Delhi government plans to introduce 1,000 e-buses in the national capital from the first half of next year to meet the burgeoning public transport needs of the city and combat high levels of air pollution.

Another official, who was present in the meeting, claimed the delegation, including top officers of the Transport department, will visit China and Hong Kong in the second half of the month.

China has adopted e-buses on a big way accounting for 99 per cent of the global fleet of these buses.

Endeavouring to introduce e-buses on the national capital roads, the city government has appointed Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) as a consultant to help it procure the buses.

The Transport department is also in touch with three manufacturers of e-buses, including two local and one Chinese company, to provide it these buses for a trial run, said the official.