    Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of Central Vista Avenue inauguration on September 8

    September 06, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

    Traffic restrictions will be put in place in the parts of central Delhi on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Central Vista Avenue, officials said on Tuesday.

    The avenue that will be open to the masses on September 8 stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

    Delhi Police said elaborate arrangements have been made in order to facilitate the safety of pedestrians, including children and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the New Delhi district. General traffic will be diverted from the specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm.

    According to the traffic advisory, traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as -- Tilak Marg (From C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (From C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road). Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (From C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing).

    Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-Hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to RoundAbout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road), it said. K.G Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) from 6 pm to 9 pm, the advisory added.

    Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg. Similarly, roundabout Windsor Place, roundabout Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, roundabout MLNP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, roundabout Mandi House and Sikandra Road as these points and junctions are expected to witness a heavy volume of traffic.

    The advisory stated keeping in view the large number of expected pedestrians who will be visiting Central Vista post-inauguration, diversion for buses will start at Moti Bagh Crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, I.P.Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm. Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, I.P.Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk).

    AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads for the convenience of the general public.

    DTC has also been requested to organise a 'Park & Ride' facility from the following pick-up points to C-Hexagon -- Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN Stadium. In view of a large number of expected footfall, people are advised to avoid using their private vehicles and cabs to travel to Central Vista.

    Instead, they should use public transport or avail 'Park & Ride' facility, the traffic police advisory added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #inauguration #Kartavya Path #Rajpath #September 8 #Traffic diversion
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 03:56 pm
