Delhi to soon get app-based AC buses with pick-up from home?

Moneycontrol News

The Delhi government’s transport department has decided to revisit its premium bus service scheme, pending for a long time. The service will let you book and reserve a seat in an air-conditioned (AC) bus using a mobile application, followed by the AC bus arriving at your location. Not just this – these AC buses will be equipped with Wi-Fi services and other amenities to use, as you reach your destination.

As per a report in The Times of India, an app-based premium bus service has been planned for past few years now, and the department is mulling making it a reality at the earliest time possible. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saw a presentation on this subject in December 2017, after which a call was taken to create a detailed policy. However, the proposal never took off.

Now the plan has been fast-tracked, with the transport department getting a plan in place to tackle any issues that may have delayed the previous proposals. On Friday, a committee will meet to expedite the process and discuss the proposal.

The scheme states that private operators will be given the job of running the buses while the department will get the mobile application developed. The plan is to run AC buses of different sizes to be made available via the mobile application.

With no provision for standing passengers, these buses would be secured with CCTV surveillance, and the fare is expected to be higher than the buses run by DTC or cluster scheme buses.

An official from the transport department said, “We are in the process of evolving a plan, which could serve the purposes of the market as well as satisfy the legal requirements. There are private aggregators offering such services but they are not following the legal way.”

Last year, the department, had accused some app-based bus service aggregators, of plying buses illegally, without following the prescribed norms.