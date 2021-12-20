Delhi to send all COVID-positive samples for genome sequencing, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 20 announced that all COVID-positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they are of Omicron.



"Delhi will do 100 percent genome sequencing from here onwards. At present, it is being done only for those arriving from abroad. Now every COVID-19 RT-PCR positive test sample will be sent for genome sequencing," he told a press conference.

Kejriwal also urged the Centre to allow booster doses for fully vaccinated people.

About 99 percent of Delhi's population has been administered with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while over 70 percent has received both the jabs. We now request Centre to allow booster doses, he said.

"We will strengthen home isolation system as most cases will not require hospitalisation. There is no need to panic in view of Omicron infection as we have adequate arrangements at hospitals if there is any spread," Kejriwal said.

Two more cases of Omicron variant of COVID were detected in Delhi on Monday, raising the tally to 24.

Kejriwal appealed to public not to let their guards down and start wearing masks to arrest the spread of the virus.