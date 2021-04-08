Delhi to Lucknow Tejas Express halted till April 30 as COVID-19 cases surge

File image of a Tejas Express train (Image: PTI)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has suspended the operation of Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express from April 9 to April 30 due to COVID-19 cases surge in the country.

"It is to be informed that due to recent increase in corona cases, IRCTC Lucknow- New Delhi Tejas Express (Train No. 82501-O2) is being temporarily suspended from 9th April to 30th April' 2021. The situation is being monitored continuously and action to re-operate the train will be taken accordingly" IRCTC said in a regulatory filing.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express services have already been stopped from April 2 by the IRCTC.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an undertaking of Indian Railways in an official announcement said "Night curfews have also been implemented in both the connecting states, which may cause inconvenience to passengers in general".

The IRCTC had cancelled all the trips of this train from November 24 last year due to poor occupancy levels owing to COVID-19 pandemic, after resuming its services in October.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Corporate entity IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways operates the two Tejas Express services.

After the cases of COVID-19 were coming down in the country, IRCTC started the services of both the Tejas Express trains on February 14.