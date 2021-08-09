Delhi to implement colour-coded unlock plan amid fear of third COVID-19 wave

Once GRAP is activated, the additional chief secretary (health) will issue daily morning and evening bulletin regarding the level of alert. (Image: AFP)

As per a new order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, COVID-19 curbs in the city will now be eased as per a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). It directed all district administrations to implement GRAP recommendations with immediate effect.

The order issued on August 8 states that following a detailed analysis of multiple parameters, four colour-coded levels of alert -- yellow, amber, orange and red -- and their criteria have been recommended in the plan.

DDMA will send daily alerts to all districts under a colour-coded system mentioned in the GRAP to help them make decisions.

The Graded Response Action Plan takes into account three parameters -- positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy in Delhi.

"Permitted/prohibited/restricted activities shall be as per the level of alerts specified in the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect and till further orders. As soon as any parameter (out of three) reaches the specified level of alert, 'the order of alert' shall be issued and permitted/prohibited/restricted activities prescribed at such level shall become operational automatically," the DDMA order said.

Appropriate orders would be issued separately as and when the situation warrants imposing restrictions in respect of inter-state travel, it added.

What are colour-coded alerts?

Level 1: Yellow alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 percent for two consecutive days or daily new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500.

Level 2: Amber colour alert will come into force if the positivity rate rises above 1 percent or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700.

Level 3: Orange alert will kick in if the positivity rate crosses 2 percent or new cases number 9,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy becomes 1,000.

Level 4: The highest level alert, red, will come into force if the positivity rate crosses 5 percent or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

The DDMA directed all district magistrates, civic officials, DCPs and other authorities to "extensively disseminate" information regarding alerts for proper compliance and execution of the GRAP.

The DDMA said it may make modifications in respect of GRAP or any other activities according to the situation assessed from time to time to meet exigencies in the interest of management of the COVID-19 situation.

