you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi to fully implement coronavirus lockdown measures: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Delhi would fully implement lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Delhi would fully implement lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday morning, the prime minister announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Close

"Delhi will fully implement PM's lockdown measures," Kejriwal tweeted.

Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread to new areas.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Delhi #India

