Delhi teen spends Rs 2.3 lakh from grandfather’s pension money to play PUBG

A Delhi teenager has allegedly spent Rs 2.3 lakh from his grandfather’s pension account to fund his Players Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) game, the Delhi Police informed on September 7.

According to the Delhi Police cyber cell, the 15-year-old boy had transferred the money from his grandfather’s pension account to make in-app purchases for playing the popular combat game PUBG.

An India Today report states that the incident came to light after the senior citizen received a message on his cell phone mentioning Rs 2,500 has been debited from his pension account leaving him with a balance of Rs 275 only. When he approached his bank to raise a complaint, he learned that Rs 2.34 lakh had been transferred from the account.

The complainant then approached the police and claimed that none of the transactions were carried out by him or at his behest and that he did not receive the one-time password (OTP) that is generated while making transactions either.

An investigation was carried out thereafter and the cyber cell discovered that the Rs 2,34,497 was siphoned off from his account over two months.

The Delhi Police also found out that the payments were made to a Paytm Account holder named Pankaj Kumar (23). Upon being interrogated, Kumar revealed that a friend of his had asked for his Paytm ID and password, and the police found that the person was using it to make Google Play payments for PUBG. The person in question turned out to be the grandson of the plaintiff.

The teen later admitted to the crime, and said he used to delete the OTP messages his grandfather would receive on his mobile phone to avoid getting caught.

Earlier in July, a boy from Punjab was caught for spending Rs 16 lakh from his parent's bank account to buy virtual ammunition, artillery, etc. for the game.