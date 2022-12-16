 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi teacher hits class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of school; arrested

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

The incident took place at around 11 am at the Delhi Nagar Nigam Balika Vidyalaya. Papers, books and bags lay scattered in the classroom as students ran out of the classroom in panic, even as she allegedly threatened to harm some of them

A Delhi teacher allegedly hit a class 5 girl with a pair of scissors and flung her from the first-floor balcony of a municipal school, fracturing her facial bone, officials said on Friday.

The teacher was suspended and arrested.

According to the police, the teacher locked herself inside a classroom with students and "violently" threw water bottles before she picked up the girl, chop her hair and tossed her from the balcony.

According to doctors, the girl, aged around 11, has sustained fracture in a facial bone.

The incident took place at around 11 am at the Delhi Nagar Nigam Balika Vidyalaya. Papers, books and bags lay scattered in the classroom as students ran out of the classroom in panic, even as she allegedly threatened to harm some of them, police said.

Police said the accused teacher, identified as Geeta Rani Deshwal (26), has been arrested, and added the motive behind the incident is not clear yet.