Reduce gap between 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Delhi surgeon Arvinder Singh Soin urges Centre

A day after the report emerged that the Centre increased the gap between the two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine without the agreement of the scientific group, Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, a surgeon and leading liver transplant specialist, said the gap between two doses of Covishield must be shortened without further ado.



Delta variant: Likely to escape one vaccine dose. Twice more likely to get you into hospital.

But two doses almost certain to prevent hospitalization. We must shorten the 12-16 week dosage gap for COVISHIELD without further ado. — Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin (@ArvinderSoin) June 16, 2021

The government said on May 13 it has accepted the COVID-19 Working Group's recommendation and extended the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. It said the extended gap was recommended by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), based on the available real-life evidence , particularly from the United Kingdom.

On June 15, news agency Reuters reported that the government of India doubled the gap between the two doses of Covishield without the agreement of the scientific group that it said recommended the increase. The report cited three members of the advisory body.

According to the report, the NTAGI scientists, classified by the government as three of the 14 "core members", said the body did not have enough data to make such a recommendation.

After the report emerged, NTAGI chairman NK Arora said on June 15 that the decision regarding enhancing the interval between two doses of Covishield was based on scientific evidence and taken in a transparent manner. There was no dissenting voice among the members of NTAGI, he said, according to a tweet by the Union Health Ministry.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 26.19 crore, said the union health ministry's data updated at 8 am on June 16.