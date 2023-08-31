Delhi streets adorned with 2.5 lakh potted plants ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit India

For the upcoming G20 Summit at the capital, the Delhi forest department has embarked on a green initiative, adorning the city's streets with an impressive array of approximately 2.5 lakh potted plants. Environment Minister Gopal Rai shared this initiative during a press conference on Wednesday. He revealed that around 300 dedicated officers and staff from the department are tasked with the meticulous care and maintenance of these plants.

Rai also highlighted the remarkable progress made in augmenting the capital's greenery, citing that the city government has already planted over 36 lakh saplings and shrubs.

This accomplishment signifies a significant achievement of 69 percent of the annual plantation target. The Delhi administration's initial aim was to plant 52 lakh saplings and shrubs during the fiscal year 2023-24, with the ambitious goal of enhancing the city's green cover. Rai proudly shared, "We aimed to plant 50 percent of these saplings before the G20 Summit.

I am pleased to share that we have exceeded this target, having planted more than 36 lakh (69 percent) saplings and shrubs."

He further explained that the forthcoming planting efforts would be executed as part of the winter action plan, a comprehensive strategy designed to combat pollution during the winter months.

The highly anticipated G20 Summit is scheduled for September 9 and 10 and will convene in New Delhi. During the summit, participating member countries and guest nations will engage in discussions concerning a range of vital economic reforms.

(Inputs from PTI)