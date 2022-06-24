English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi Sports University will award degrees to help sportspersons get jobs: Arvind Kejriwal

    Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government has eliminated three difficulties faced by sportspersons lack of facilities, lack of monetary support and political intervention in selection processes.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image : ANI)

    Representative Image (Image : ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the upcoming Delhi Sports University will provide degrees to sportspersons to help them get jobs if they want to work.

    He said the Delhi government has eliminated three difficulties faced by sportspersons lack of facilities, lack of monetary support and political intervention in selection processes.

    "At the Delhi Sports University, players will be provided degrees in their respective sports such as BA in Kabbadi, BA in Wrestling and BA in Cricket among others. This will help them get jobs in case they want to work," Kejriwal said at a ceremony to provide financial assistance to sportspersons here.

    "Through the Mission Excellence scheme, sportspersons are being given financial assistance. We have improved sports facilities and there is no political interference in selection of players for the schemes here," he said.

    Sixty players were given financial assistance of Rs 9.5 crore on Friday under the Mission Excellence scheme.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi Sports University #India #jobs
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 03:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.