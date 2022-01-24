MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi slashes number of dry days to 3, down from 21 earlier

The licensed liquor shops and opium vends will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the order issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government stated.

PTI
January 24, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

The Delhi government under its new excise policy has reduced the number of dry days to just three from 21 last year, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The licensed liquor shops and opium vends will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the order issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government stated.

"In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022," it stated, listing Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti as the days when the sale of alcohol will not be permitted.

The restriction on sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the service of alcohol to occupants in case of hotels having L-15 license, said the order.

Earlier, the dry days numbered 21 including on birth anniversary of great leaders and religious festivals. The business premises of a licensee will be kept closed on dry day.

Close

Related stories

The order said that apart from the above three dry days, the government may declare any other day in the year as 'Dry Day' from time to time.

The licensees will not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes related to number of 'dry days'. All the licensees will exhibit the 'dry day' order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises, it said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #dra days #India
first published: Jan 24, 2022 07:36 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.