Delhi Sikh body wants Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri withdrawn, writes to President

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File image/PTI)

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on November 21 wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the withdrawal of the prestigious Padma Shri title awarded to actress Kangana Ranaut.

In a letter to the President, the prominent Sikh body accused Ranaut of "spreading communal hatred" and targeting the Sikh community in particular through derogatory remarks on social media.

The DSGMC also pointed towards her "insulting" remarks against the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws, and her recent statement which allegedly disrespected the freedom movement.

"Padma Shri Award is a highly prestigious award with international recognition. Kangana Ranaut is a narrow-minded actress and she does not deserve this honour. She does not represent the spirit of India which is based on harmony and goodness for all. Considering the social sentiments, Padma Shri should be withdrawn from her immediately for insulting farmers, Sikhs, and freedom fighters," DSGMC president Majinder Singh Sirsa stated in the letter.

She has been "deliberately provoking Sikhs with references to incidents of 1984 Sikh genocide", added Sirsa, who is also a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

In a video message, Sirsa said a delegation of DSGMC will be arriving in Mumbai on November 21 to meet Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Wasle Patil and lodge a complaint against Ranaut at Khar police station.

The delegation would be meeting the deputy commissioner of police to ensure the registration of FIR, he said.

"This time it will be ensured that Kangana Ranaut does not get bail and she goes to jail for spitting venom against Sikhs times and again. She is playing the card of Hindutva for cheap publicity", Sirsa added.

Notably, Ranaut courted the fresh controversy on November 20 with her objectionable posts on Instagram and Facebook following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw the central farm laws.

Sirsa, in his letter to the President, said "She (Kangana) is also demeaning PM Narendra Modi saying that Khalistani Terrorists are arm-twisting the PM (government)."

"This is not the first time she insulted the protesting farmers and Sikh community. Earlier, she humiliated an old lady, the mother of a farmer protesting on Singhu border by saying that she is protesting for just Rs 100", he added.