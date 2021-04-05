Delhi: Show cause notice issued to private vaccination centres over irregularities in vaccine beneficiary registration

Show cause notices were issued to two private COVID-19 vaccination centres in Delhi after they were found registering people aged below 45 years as healthcare or frontline workers to help them get vaccine jabs out of turn.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to the Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi Government, to draw its attention to the irregularities in the identification of COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries below 45 years of age.

The Centre has pointed out in the letter that there have been serious lapses in the registration of beneficiaries by the VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences) located in Nehru Nagar area, which operates as a private vaccination centre.

The Government of India said: “VIMHANS has been found to register beneficiaries below the age of 45 years as Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs), and vaccinate them.”

A show cause notice has also been issued to Bensups Hospital, located in Sector-12 Dwarka, for violating Centre guidelines on the eligible criteria for receiving COVID-19 vaccine. Persons below the age of 45 years have been wrongly registered as HCWs and FLWs at Bensups, the Centre said.

CoWIN sample data on the COVID-19 vaccination drive between March 19 and April 3 at private coronavirus vaccination centres revealed that several beneficiaries were not eligible for vaccination yet.

As per the rules of the ongoing coronavirus vaccination drive in India, only citizens aged above 45 years (starting April 1, 2021) are being vaccinated, along with HCWs and FLWs aged above 18 years.

Noting that vaccines are a precious commodity, “these serious lapses at the VIMHANS CVC in terms of compliance of COVID- 19 vaccination guidelines harm the countrywide vaccination exercise as eligible beneficiaries may get deprived from vaccination. The Delhi administration has been asked to immediately issue a show cause notice to VIMHANS regarding such wrong practices that violate COVID-19 vaccination norms and seek a written explanation from them within the next 48 hours”, the Centre wrote in the letter addressed to the Delhi government on April 5.

The Delhi government has also been urged to slap appropriate monetary fine on such hospitals. The hospitals may even be depanelled if the explanation they furnish to the show cause notices are found unsatisfactory.