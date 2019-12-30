Delhi set to record coldest day in 119 years today: IMD

The temperature recorded by the Safdurjung laboratory at 2:30 pm was 9.4 degrees Celsius.
Delhi is likely to experience its coldest day in December in 119 years on Monday with the day temperature recording 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.
The temperature recorded by the Safdurjung laboratory at 2:30 pm was 9.4 degrees Celsius."Delhi likely to record most coldest day today in last 119 year for Dec Month as day temp till 1430 IST of today has been unusually (cold) following a coldest trend with Safdarjung at 1430 IST has 09.4degC," the IMD tweeted.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 04:15 pm