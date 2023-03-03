 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi set to get its fourth prison to exclusively house high-risk prisoners

Mar 03, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs will be allocating Rs 120 crore for the construction of this prison complex

Delhi will soon get its fourth jail in Narela to house high-risk prisoners, with the Centre allocating Rs 120 crore for the prison complex modelled on the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Friday.

"The idea behind the project is to ensure that those prisoners, who are in jail because of offences committed against the state, remain in isolation. Although there are isolation facilities in the other three jails in Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli, the new prison complex will solely house such prisoners who are a threat to society," an official privy to the development said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will be allocating Rs 120 crore for the construction of this prison complex, he said.

He said funds will also be sought from the Delhi government in the upcoming budget for the project.