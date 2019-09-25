Delhi set to become 'first state' to implement Street Vending Act. Here's all you need to know

A political slugfest begins in Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced to implement the Street Vending Act, 2014, to provide legal protection to street vendors and hawkers in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on September 24 said street vendors and hawkers play an important role in the economy of every country and city. Compared to other countries, India has not taken steps to organise them or give them legal status, he said.

"Because they do not have a legal status, whatever they do is termed illegal. That's why they are harassed by every department, be it the police or civic bodies. People extort money from them," the chief minister said, adding as street vending is not streamlined, it leads to traffic snarls and pollution.

What is Street Vending Act, 2014?

The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 (commonly called as Street Vending Act) is an initiative to protect the livelihood rights and social security of urban street vendors in the country and thereby aid poverty alleviation efforts of the Government, as mentioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

The Act aims at fostering a congenial environment for the urban street vendors to carry out their activities without harassment from any quarter.

CM Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement



"Delhi is the only city to implement the 'Street Vendors Act' as a part of which

- street vending committees will be formed

- certificates of vending will be given

- spots will be fixed for vending" : @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/3tqkJh7Cdt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 24, 2019

The Delhi CM, on September 24, said that Delhi will become the first state to implement the Street Vending Act. “Under it, town vending committees have been set up and a notification has been issued," he said.

According to Kejriwal, 28 town vending committees have been set up, each having 30 members. In these committees, 12 members have been elected from among street vendors and hawkers while the rest are officials who have been nominated, Kejriwal said.

He further informed that civic bodies have been asked to start conducting surveys to identify vendors and vending spots through their respective town vending committees in 10 to 15 days.

Those who have been removed from vending spots over the years would also be included in the survey. Street vendors will be given certificates during the survey and thereafter, licenses bearing the name of the owner, address and the place of vending will be issued, Kejriwal said.

The surveys are expected to be completed within one to two months, he added.

What's in it for Delhi?

After the survey gets completed, no one will be able to harass these street vendors and hawkers, extort money or seize their goods, said Kejriwal.

With street vending being organised, no new person can come and occupy a spot randomly by bribing officials. For new vending spots, hawkers will have to apply with town vending committees, said the CM.

Politics over the move

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Kejriwal of delaying action in the matter.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said, "Kejriwal's sympathy with 'rehri-patriwalas' is a cover up for his inaction in the last 55 months."

He said the Supreme Court in September 2018 directed the Delhi government to come out with a notification to set up town vending committees in accordance with the 2014 act.

Gupta said the apex court frowned upon the alleged failure of the Delhi government for not doing anything in the matter in the last four years.

Why the delay?

According to the CM, the administration had come out with rules earlier but those were challenged in court. "Now, we have the court's approval, too," said Kejriwal.