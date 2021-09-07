Delhi sees surge in dengue cases; 58% cases reported in August

According to the civic report, 57 cases of malaria and 32 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till August 28 this year | Representative image

Delhi has witnessed a significant rise in cases of dengue in 2021. According to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, at least 124 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year.

The number of dengue cases in the January 1-September 4 period is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count had stood at 137.

Of the 124 cases reported this year, about 58 percent, 72 patients, fell ill in August, as per the report. No cases have been recorded in the first four days of September.

Read | Majority of 'viral' death cases in Firozabad due to dengue, concludes NCDC & NVBDCP's probe

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations last week, 97 cases of dengue were recorded till August 28 this year. However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said.

Also read | Death toll due to dengue, viral fever climbs to 50 in Firozabad: Official

According to the civic report, 57 cases of malaria and 32 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till August 28 this year.

Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent outbreaks of vector-borne diseases.

Read: A look at Wolbachia Method that can help cut dengue transmission

Meanwhile, Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh has also reported an outbreak of dengue and viral fever claiming over 50 lives.

Firozabad district has recorded 51 deaths, mostly of children, and hundreds of hospitalisations in over a fortnight and the viral fever has now spread to neighbouring Mathura and Mainpuri districts.

A central team that was sent to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh to investigate the cause of a fever outbreak and deaths among children has observed that the majority of cases are of dengue and a few are of scrub typhus and leptospirosis.

Based on the observations of the central team, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary has recommended screening of all fever patients for dengue, malaria, scrub typhus, and leptospirosis.