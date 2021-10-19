Delhi sees first ‘good air’ day of 2021 following overnight rains

The mercury in Delhi settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average, on October 18, following overnight rains. (Representative image)

Delhi witnessed the first ‘good air’ day of 2021 on October 18 as overnight rains improved the Air Quality Index (AQI) to good from the very poor category on the day.

Delhi had an AQI of 325, while Gurgaon and Noida had an AQI of 343 and 302 respectively at 9.30 am. However, due to the rains, the AQI of Delhi had improved to 46, that of Gurgaon to 36 while Noida's AQI was recorded at 45 by 4 pm.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

It was the first ‘good air’ day in October in the national capital since the air quality index began in 2015, reported The Times of India. According to the report, citing data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), ‘good air’ days are rare in Delhi.

In 2017, Delhi saw two ‘good air days, on July 30 and 31, said the report citing data from CPCB, which started measuring AQI from 2015. Same number of such days were recorded in 2019 – August 18 and 19, it said.

In 2020, the national capital had five good air quality days. Of these, one was in March after the COVID-19 induced lockdown and four in August, as per the data.

Also, the mercury in the city settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average, on the day, following overnight rains. The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Delhi recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on October 17 and 8.30 am on October 18. The city recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on October 18. The rains caused waterlogging at several places in the city.

The ‘good’ AQI of Delhi, however, remained just for a day and dropped to 68 on October 19, according to AQI.

(With inputs from PTI)