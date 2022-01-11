MARKET NEWS

Delhi sees air quality improve to satisfactory levels as AQI dips to 93

The air quality index dropped to the ‘satisfactory’ category a day after falling to the ‘moderate’ category on January 10 due to a few spells of rain on January 9.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
Fog engulfs Delhi on January 11. Visuals from near India Gate. (Image: ANI)

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category today with the air quality index (AQI) dipping to 93, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius on the day as Delhi woke up to a chilly morning with fog engulfing the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity in the national capital at 9.30 am was recorded at 100 percent.

The AQI dropped to the ‘satisfactory’ category a day after falling to the ‘moderate’ category on January 10 due to a few spells of rain on January 9. The government's air quality forecast agency SAFAR said the maximum temperature is likely to see a gradual increase "due to cloud-free conditions" while the wind speed is likely to be moderate leading to enhanced ventilation.

"AQI is likely to degrade to moderate on January 11 and 12 due to moderate ventilation and absence of wet deposition of pollutants. From January 13 onwards, low wind speeds are expected to reduce dispersion degrading air quality further," the SAFAR said.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi #India #Weather
first published: Jan 11, 2022 09:59 am

