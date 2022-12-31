 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi sees 6 'severe' air quality days in 2022, lowest in 7 years

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

In December, Delhi's AQI slipped into the 'severe' category on two days (PTI file photo)

Delhi logged just six days of 'severe' air quality in 2022, the lowest in the last seven years, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The capital recorded 24 such days in 2021, 15 in 2020, 24 in 2019, 19 in 2018, nine in 2017 and 25 in 2016.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 401 and 500 is considered 'severe'.

In December, Delhi's AQI slipped into the 'severe' category on two days — the lowest in the month since 2017.

The city breathed comparatively less polluted air in 2022 thanks to proactive implementation of anti-pollution plans and favourable meteorological conditions.

Delhi saw its second best air quality (average AQI 210) in October since 2015, when the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) started maintaining AQI data.