Delhi sealing: SC directs Manoj Tiwari to explain his conduct

Tiwari appeared in person before a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur in pursuance to the notice issued to him on September 19.It asked Tiwari to explain his claims made regarding the sealing to a news channel that the monitoring committee was not sealing thousands of illegal structures. The top court asked him to appear again on October 3.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 12:24 pm