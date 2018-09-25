Delhi sealing: SC directs Manoj Tiwari to explain his conduct

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed Delhi BJP Chief and MP Manoj Tiwari, facing contempt notice in a sealing matter, to file an affidavit within a week for allegedly breaking the seal of a premises which was being run in violation of the Delhi Master Plan.

Tiwari appeared in person before a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur in pursuance to the notice issued to him on September 19.

It asked Tiwari to explain his claims made regarding the sealing to a news channel that the monitoring committee was not sealing thousands of illegal structures. The top court asked him to appear again on October 3.