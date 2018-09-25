App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Delhi sealing: SC directs Manoj Tiwari to explain his conduct

Tiwari appeared in person before a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur in pursuance to the notice issued to him on September 19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed Delhi BJP Chief and MP Manoj Tiwari, facing contempt notice in a sealing matter, to file an affidavit within a week for allegedly breaking the seal of a premises which was being run in violation of the Delhi Master Plan.

Tiwari appeared in person before a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur in pursuance to the notice issued to him on September 19.

It asked Tiwari to explain his claims made regarding the sealing to a news channel that the monitoring committee was not sealing thousands of illegal structures. The top court asked him to appear again on October 3.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 12:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Manoj Tiwari #Real Estate #Supreme Court

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.