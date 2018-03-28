Delhi sealing drive: Here's why traders kept their shutters closed

Major marketplaces in Delhi remained closed on Wednesday as traders kept their shutters closed as a sign of protest against the sealing drive, and held a a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan.

"Thousands of traders are participating in the strike and shops are closed in all the markets of the city," said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Sadar Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh and Chawri Bazar were among the marketplaces that remained shut.

Why CAIT and the All Delhi Traders and Workers Association called for a strike:

Traders have been protesting against the government's sealing drive, under which a large number of commercial establishments have been sealed by municipal corporations.

The drive began in December 2017 after the Supreme Court ordered the sealing of commercial establishments on the grounds of encroachment, illegal construction and non-payment of conversion charges for violating the Master Plan of Delhi.

The building departments of the north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations continued sealing shops in the city, and the drive is being overseen by a monitoring committee appointed by the court.

The sealing drive has affected the lives of nearly 40 lakh people, including traders, their employees and family members, Khandelwal said.

After repeated protests by traders over the past three months, leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress asked the Supreme Court-appointed panel earlier in the month to suspend the drive for some time.

The traders are demanding the Centre to pass an ordinance to put an end to the sealing drive. The traders' association has also demanded the Delhi government to pass a bill against sealing.

This is the third such strike called by traders, who have been agitating against the sealing drive for the last three months.