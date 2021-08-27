MARKET NEWS

English
Delhi schools to reopen from September 1 in phased manner

Offline classes for standard 6 to 8 in Delhi schools will begin from September 8.

August 27, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Amid concerns of a possible third wave of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will be re-opening but in a phased manner. Students of classes 9 to 12 will be able to attend school from September 1, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, offline classes for standard 6 to 8 will begin from September 8.

"It has been decided to resume schools, colleges, coaching activities in Delhi with all precautions, in a phased manner. From September 1, classes for standard 9-12 in all schools, their coaching classes as well as all colleges/universities will be permitted to resume," announced Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on August 27.

However, Sisodia added that consent of parents will be essential for students to come to school. If parents don't permit then students will not be forced to come and they'll not be considered absent either.

This development comes after an expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recommended a phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital beginning September.

Schools in the national capital were ordered to close last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for grades 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases during the aggressive second wave.

Currently, students of classes 10, 11, and 12 can visit schools with the consent of parents for admission and board exam-related activities.
Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Schools
first published: Aug 27, 2021 03:44 pm

