MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi schools to reopen from November 29 for all classes, tweets education minister Manish Sisodia

Sisodia tweeted with an order issued by the additional director of education Rita Sharmda that said the department of environment and forest has allowed the reopening of schools in Delhi.

November 27, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST
Representative image.(Image: ANI)

Representative image.(Image: ANI)


Delhi Education minister Manish Sisodia on November 27 announced that all schools in the capital will reopen from November 29 for all classes.

Sisodia tweeted on the same along with an order issued by the additional director of education Rita Sharmda that said the department of environment and forest has allowed the reopening of schools in Delhi.

“Therefore...all the government, government-aided, unaided recognised, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment schools will reopen from November 29 for all classes,” the order read.

On November 17, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said that his government decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions in view of high pollution levels in the national capital till further orders and extended the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

However, on November 26, air pollution levels in Delhi worsened due to unfavourable meteorological conditions — low temperature and slow wind speed — and the air quality index read 403, which falls in the severe category.

Close

Related stories

The air quality in the capital has remained very poor or severe on most of the days in November so far. Delhi recorded lowest air pollution levels — in terms of 24-hour average quality index — on November 1 (AQI 281) followed by November 23 (AQI 290).
Tags: #Delhi Schools #India
first published: Nov 27, 2021 06:30 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.