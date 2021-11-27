Delhi schools to reopen from November 29 for all classes, tweets education minister Manish Sisodia

Representative image.(Image: ANI)

Delhi Education minister Manish Sisodia on November 27 announced that all schools in the capital will reopen from November 29 for all classes.

Sisodia tweeted on the same along with an order issued by the additional director of education Rita Sharmda that said the department of environment and forest has allowed the reopening of schools in Delhi.



All the Schools in Delhi will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes. pic.twitter.com/wOHR7Y9CJ9

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 27, 2021

“Therefore...all the government, government-aided, unaided recognised, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment schools will reopen from November 29 for all classes,” the order read.

On November 17, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said that his government decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions in view of high pollution levels in the national capital till further orders and extended the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

However, on November 26, air pollution levels in Delhi worsened due to unfavourable meteorological conditions — low temperature and slow wind speed — and the air quality index read 403, which falls in the severe category.