Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi riots: police file chargesheet against 410 people

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after citizenship law supporters and protesters clashed with each other in the area, leaving 53 people dead.

PTI
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Delhi police have chargesheeted 410 people in 78 cases in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, officials said Saturday.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after citizenship law supporters and protesters clashed with each other in the area, leaving 53 people dead.

Following the violence, the body of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (26) was found in a drain in Chand Bagh, where he lived.

Close

Police arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the case.

In the chargesheet, police has said there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riots and Sharma was targeted by a mob led by Hussain.

Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal was also killed during the clashes.

He was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri.

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 07:09 am

tags #Delhi riots

India surplus in face mask production, allow exports to clear inventory: Industry

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 30,000

Brazil takes down COVID-19 data, hiding soaring death toll

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

